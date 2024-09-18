Naagin 7: Fans want these TV actresses to play the villain in Ekta Kapoor's show
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 18, 2024
Naagin 7 is one of the most awaited TV shows that has kept fans hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here is a list of television beauties who can play the role of villain in Naagin 7.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin 7 will air from January 2025 and reportedly the shoot of the show will start soon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen playing the role of naagin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moreover, if reports are to be believed then there will be 4 villains in Naagin 7.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin 7's storyline and plot will keep audiences glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens want to see Isha Malviya, Rubina Dilaik and Anita Hassanandani as villains in Naagin 7.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Naagin 7 have not confirmed the news as of now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin season 1 aired in 2015 and starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After the success of Naagin 1, the makers decided to bring more seasons of this supernatural show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Uri: The Surgical Strike and more Top 7 thrilling war drama films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More