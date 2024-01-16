Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna is getting married to THIS guy

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

Surbhi, who is well-known for her parts in the hit Star Plus series Ishqbaaz and Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, has been dating Karan Sharma for an amazing 13 years.

Now that they've made the decision to move their romance forward, the couple has elegantly announced their engagement.

On Instagram, Surbhi Chandna shared a few pictures of the pair sitting with Karan's cherished pet dog next to a sign that read, "My humans are getting married."

The caption reads, "Adding Colors To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now #Estd2010."

Celebrities like Mahi Vijj and Karan Grover have congratulated Surbhi, and her comment space is flooded with heart emoticons.

Karan Sharma, the boyfriend of Surbhi Chandna, works as a businessman. He can't wait to move forward with their relationship .

The deeply in love pair has not revealed their wedding date, despite expectations that they will tie the knot in the final week of March.

Fans are excited to witness how the entire Ishqbaaz star ensemble will unite to commemorate this momentous occasion, which is Surbhi's wedding.

