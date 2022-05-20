Bikini-clad Karishma turns up the heat in Turkey

Karishma Tanna is enjoying some pool time in Turkey…

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

KT is a HOTTIE

Karishma and Varun are currently vacationing in Turkey from where the actress shared some hot pics...

Toned and how!

Naagin fame Karishma Tanna is a fitness freak, and her toned physique is proof…

Water baby

Karishma is a water baby and her pool video is proof...

Happy puppy

As soon as Karishma dipped into the pool, she turned into a child…

Poolside photoshoot

Look at the bright smile on her face as she poses in the pool…

Splish-splash!

Look at Karishma Tanna go splishy-splashy in the pool… she’s such a cutie… isn’t she?  

