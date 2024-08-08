Nag Panchmi 2024: Indian celebs who played Nags and Naagins on screen
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 08, 2024
Karishma Tanna, who played Naagin (Ruhi), was a resentful Naagin who was resurrected to win back her love.
Arjun Bijlani, who played Naag (Ritik), portrayed a virtuous and devoted spouse enmeshed in a paranormal conflict.
As the strong and morally upright serpent queen, Surbhi Jyoti, Naagin (Bela), mesmerized audiences.
Adaa Khan, Naagin (Sesha): Added nuance to the crafty and driven naagin's persona.
Naagin (Vishakha) played by Anita Hassanandani was portrayed as a cunning and alluring naagin with ulterior intentions.
The aggressive and determined naagin seeking retribution was portrayed by Nia Sharma as Naagin (Brinda).
As the naagin's endearing and devoted lover, Pearl V Puri (Mahir) captivated the audience.
The ancient and potent snake goddess was embodied by Hina Khan, also known as Naagin (Nageshwari).
