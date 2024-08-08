Nag Panchmi 2024: Indian celebs who played Nags and Naagins on screen

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2024

Karishma Tanna, who played Naagin (Ruhi), was a resentful Naagin who was resurrected to win back her love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Bijlani, who played Naag (Ritik), portrayed a virtuous and devoted spouse enmeshed in a paranormal conflict.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As the strong and morally upright serpent queen, Surbhi Jyoti, Naagin (Bela), mesmerized audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adaa Khan, Naagin (Sesha): Added nuance to the crafty and driven naagin's persona.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naagin (Vishakha) played by Anita Hassanandani was portrayed as a cunning and alluring naagin with ulterior intentions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The aggressive and determined naagin seeking retribution was portrayed by Nia Sharma as Naagin (Brinda).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As the naagin's endearing and devoted lover, Pearl V Puri (Mahir) captivated the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The ancient and potent snake goddess was embodied by Hina Khan, also known as Naagin (Nageshwari).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 must-watch murder mysteries on OTT that will give you a sleepless night

 

 Find Out More