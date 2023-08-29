Nakuul Mehta, Barun Sobti, Sourabh Raaj Jain and more TV actors who didn't marry actresses

Nakuul Mehta, Barun Sobti, Sourabh Raaj Jain and more TV actors who did not marry actresses from the Indian TV industry

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Nakuul Mehta

The heartthrob is married to a singer and composer Jankee Parekh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Shroff

His second wife Chandni Kothi is an interior designer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Vohra

His wife Bella Handa Vohra was working with a top airline firm

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohit Raina

His wife Aditi is a professional in the field of HR

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Namish Taneja

Namish Taneja's wife Aanchal Sharma is not from the industry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Singh Chauhan

His wife Sneha Shukla is a corporate lawyer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhvik Mahajan

Neha Adhvik Mahajan works in Indian TV industry as a top makeup artist

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen Manchanda is in digital marketing

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra's wife Ripci Bhatia is a fashion designer with her own label

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manit Joura

He has married a Greek dance teacher Andria Panagiotopoulou

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajeev Khandelwal

The top TV star is married to Manjari who works in corp comm

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Kapoor

His wife Dhanya is working in a top airlines for years now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sourabh Raaj Jain

His wife Riddhima is a software engineer by qualification

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best sci-fi films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More