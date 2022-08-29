TV Celebrities who have the cutest kids in the telly town

From Tara to Laksh, have a look at these cutest babies of TV industry

Tara Bhanushali

Tara is the daughter of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. She is the cutest little girl in TV town

Lianna Choudhary

Lianna is Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s first daughter. She could steal hearts with her cuteness

Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa

Laksh is 4 month old boy of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. Ever since his picture is out their fans are going Gaga over Laksh aka Gola

Tvisha Narayan Jha

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Narayan have the cutest little girl. Tvisha has all of us go aww

Sufi Mehta

Nakkul and Janki’s son Sufi is here to melt our hearts with his cuteness and gorgeous smile

Nirvair Rai

Suyyash and Kishwer’s 1 year old is just too adorable

Aaravv Reddy

Aaravv is Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s son. His smile is just too cute to miss

