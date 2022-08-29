From Tara to Laksh, have a look at these cutest babies of TV industrySource: Bollywood
Tara is the daughter of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. She is the cutest little girl in TV town
Lianna is Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's first daughter. She could steal hearts with her cuteness
Laksh is 4 month old boy of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. Ever since his picture is out their fans are going Gaga over Laksh aka Gola
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Narayan have the cutest little girl. Tvisha has all of us go aww
Nakkul and Janki's son Sufi is here to melt our hearts with his cuteness and gorgeous smile
Suyyash and Kishwer's 1 year old is just too adorable
Aaravv is Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's son. His smile is just too cute to miss
