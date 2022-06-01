TV celebs rocking social media PDA

Let’s have a dekko at the list of TV couples who love to flaunt their love on social media…

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo never shies from kissing each other…

Source: Bollywood

Sargun Mehta-Ravii Dubey

SaRavi makes for the most adorable TV jodi ever…

Source: Bollywood

Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh

The way Nakuul and Jankee dote on each other us just UFF!

Source: Bollywood

Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary

Prince and Yuvika's millennial romance has a traditional touch…

Source: Bollywood

Mohit Sehgal-Sanaya Irani

Mohit-Sanaya are two adorable babies together…

Source: Bollywood

Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib’s love and respect for each other is endearing…

Source: Bollywood

Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora

Mom and dad-to-be are always gushing over each other…

Source: Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankit-Vicky doesn’t mind raising temperatures on social media…

Source: Bollywood

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Mouni and Suraj are head-over-heels in love with each other…

Source: Bollywood

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera

Karishma and Varun’s bond is affable and cute…

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal

The way Shraddha dotes on Rahul is too CUTE for words…

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ponniyin Selvan to Brahmastra: Budgets of these expensive movies of 2022 will blow your minds

 Find Out More