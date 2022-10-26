Nakuul Mehta of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame is often compared with Hrithik Roshan. The duo have piercing eyes and sharp facial features.Source: Bollywood
TV star Niki Walia looks a carbon copy of Madhuri Dixit. If you do not believe us then look at this photo.Source: Bollywood
Vidisha Srivastava who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein looks Yami Gautam's twin. The proof of the same is this photo.Source: Bollywood
Parag looks pretty similar to Lucky from Main Hoon Na that is Bollywood actor Zayed Khan.Source: Bollywood
Krishna Mukherjee who became famous with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is known to be Mouni Roy's twin.Source: Bollywood
The actor looks like Tamasha hero Ranbir Kapoor. The duo have many things in common.Source: Bollywood
Telly star Deepshikha Nagpal has an uncanny resemblance with Parveen Babi who was a legendary actress. They look so similar don't they?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!