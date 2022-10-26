Nakuul Mehta-Hrithik Roshan

Nakuul Mehta of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame is often compared with Hrithik Roshan. The duo have piercing eyes and sharp facial features.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Niki Walia-Madhuri Dixit

TV star Niki Walia looks a carbon copy of Madhuri Dixit. If you do not believe us then look at this photo.

Source: Bollywood

Vidisha Srivastava-Yami Gautam

Vidisha Srivastava who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein looks Yami Gautam's twin. The proof of the same is this photo.

Source: Bollywood

Parag Chadha- Zayed Khan

Parag looks pretty similar to Lucky from Main Hoon Na that is Bollywood actor Zayed Khan.

Source: Bollywood

Krishna Mukherjee-Mouni Roy

Krishna Mukherjee who became famous with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is known to be Mouni Roy's twin.

Source: Bollywood

Mishkat Varma- Ranbir Kapoor

The actor looks like Tamasha hero Ranbir Kapoor. The duo have many things in common.

Source: Bollywood

Deepshikha Nagpal- Parveen Babi

Telly star Deepshikha Nagpal has an uncanny resemblance with Parveen Babi who was a legendary actress. They look so similar don't they?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and more TV stars who found love at work

 Find Out More