TV celebs and FIRST pics of their kids

From Nakuul Mehta's toddler Sufi to Bharti Singh's Gola aka Laksh, let's have a dekko at the first pictures of TV celeb kids...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Aditi-Mohit's Ekbir

Additie Shirwaikar and Mohit Malik took their sweet time to reveal their son, Ekbir Malik's face to everyone. They did so on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Anita-Rohit's Aaravv

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy didn't hide their little one and infact shared a very influencer kinda reel video while revealing Aaravv's face to the world.

Bharti-Haarsh's Laksh

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed their son, Laksh's face a couple of days ago. They have named him Laksh. But they fondly call him Gola. LAksh had an elaborate photoshoot done.

Charu-Rajeev's Ziana

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's Ziana is one goofball. Charu shared pictures with Ziana a couple of months ago. She has been very open about her personal life as well which includes her separation from Rajeev

Debina-Gurmeet's Lianna

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl in April this year. They revealed her face a couple of weeks later. Lianna is one helluva cutie.

Jay-Mahhi's Tara

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had a lot of trouble while conceiving and Tara is their miracle baby. They introduced her pretty soon with an adorable photoshoot.

Kishwer-Suyyash's Nirvair

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed son Nirvair Rai in August last year. Nirvair was introduced during his Mundan ceremony. He looked really cute even when he went bald.

Nakuul-Jankee's Sufi

Sufi Mehta is a lockdown baby too. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed a baby boy last year. They revealed Sufi's face a couple of months later. He's a copy of his dadda.

Pooja-Sandeep's Sana

Pooja Banerjii and Sandeep Sejwal welcomed a baby girl a couple of months ago. The actress quickly revealed her bayb girl, Sana's face with an adorable photoshoot days later.

Smriti-Gautam's Anayka

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's daughter Anayka Gupta is one helluva cutiepie. They introduced Anayka to the world a couple of weeks after her birth. Here are some pictures from her six month birthday party.

Thanks For Reading!

