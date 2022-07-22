From Nakuul Mehta's toddler Sufi to Bharti Singh's Gola aka Laksh, let's have a dekko at the first pictures of TV celeb kids...Source: Bollywood
Additie Shirwaikar and Mohit Malik took their sweet time to reveal their son, Ekbir Malik's face to everyone. They did so on the occasion of Janmashtami.Source: Bollywood
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy didn't hide their little one and infact shared a very influencer kinda reel video while revealing Aaravv's face to the world.Source: Bollywood
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed their son, Laksh's face a couple of days ago. They have named him Laksh. But they fondly call him Gola. LAksh had an elaborate photoshoot done.Source: Bollywood
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's Ziana is one goofball. Charu shared pictures with Ziana a couple of months ago. She has been very open about her personal life as well which includes her separation from RajeevSource: Bollywood
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl in April this year. They revealed her face a couple of weeks later. Lianna is one helluva cutie.Source: Bollywood
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had a lot of trouble while conceiving and Tara is their miracle baby. They introduced her pretty soon with an adorable photoshoot.Source: Bollywood
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed son Nirvair Rai in August last year. Nirvair was introduced during his Mundan ceremony. He looked really cute even when he went bald.Source: Bollywood
Sufi Mehta is a lockdown baby too. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed a baby boy last year. They revealed Sufi's face a couple of months later. He's a copy of his dadda.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Banerjii and Sandeep Sejwal welcomed a baby girl a couple of months ago. The actress quickly revealed her bayb girl, Sana's face with an adorable photoshoot days later.Source: Bollywood
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's daughter Anayka Gupta is one helluva cutiepie. They introduced Anayka to the world a couple of weeks after her birth. Here are some pictures from her six month birthday party.Source: Bollywood
