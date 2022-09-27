TV actresses being festive ready in red

These TV actresses can slay in red. Don’t believe us? We have proof

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Khare

Glam it up like our Lakshmi

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Arya

Get into the festive mood in red saree like Shraddha

Source: Bollywood

Divyanka Tripathi

Keep it simple like Divyanka

Source: Bollywood

Pranali Rathod

Add glam to your dresses just like Pranali

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly

Being all gorgeous here is Rupali in red saree

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi dons a pretty red saree

Source: Bollywood

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi’s red lehenga can be your inspiration to buy one this Navratri

Source: Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita’s glamorous saree is all about festivities

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

We are loving Hina’s uniquely gorgeous saree

Source: Bollywood

Avneet Kaur

Avneet’s red outfit set is perfect for Navratri

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shama Sikander’s boldest looks that’ll give you a sleepless night

 Find Out More