Navratri 2023: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has the most colourful saris for the festive occasion 

Everyone in India is celebrating Navratri. And the festive season demands looking one's best. Don't worry Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has got you covered.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Go green

Rupali looks so pretty in this shimmery striped blouse and a sequin-bordered sari.

Orange/Kesari

Rupali has all kinds of saris in her wardrobe. Here's a typical border saree.

Lush pink

She will make you fall in love with her desi avatar.

Traditional beauty

Rupali Ganguly's Indianness makes her everyone's favourite. A red one on the list.

Gorgeous beauty

Here's Rupali in a lemon yellow sari. You can wear various shades of yellow, right?

Royal violet

Told you Rupali Ganguly has got you covered!

Luxe Grey

She looks ethereal, right? Are done with grey yet?

Naari shakti

Both Rupali and Anupamaa represent the strong and beautiful women of the country.

Something fashionable

It's all about standing out sometimes, no?

Princess vibe

Rupali looks like a beauty queen here. Another designer wear and she has pulled it off so well.

Glitter and gloss

Sometimes it's all about glamour. And who says traditional cannot be glamourous?

Maharashtrian Mulgi

Rupali decked up as a Marathi Mulgi is a sight to behold. Style differently and amp up your Navratri fashion game!

