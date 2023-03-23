Navratri 2023: Take inspiration from these TV actresses for that perfect festive look

Check out some traditional looks of your favourite TV actress for this festive season

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looks elegant in this yellow saree. You can recreate this look this festive season.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy always impresses with her traditional avatar. You can also opt for a green saree for Navaratri 2023

Urvashi Dholakia

Pick up your simple yet beautiful kurta just like Urvashi Dholakia

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai turned Marathi mulgi for Gudi Padwa. You can copy this look with your mother’s saree.

Shivangi Joshi

YRKKH fame is giving festive vibes in this printed saree

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik looks pretty in a saree. You can copy her look for this festive season

Erica Fernandes

Wanting to wear a saree but don’t know draping go for a stitched saree like Erica Fernandes

Surbhi Chandna

A saree is a go-to outfit for any festival. Surbhi also grabbed a plain green saree for festive mode.

Pranali Rathod

A sharara can never go wrong for any festival

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

A simple kurti perfect for any regular function during festive season

