Navratri 2023: Take inspiration from these TV actresses for that perfect festive look

Check out some traditional looks of your favourite TV actress for this festive seasonSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
Hina Khan looks elegant in this yellow saree. You can recreate this look this festive season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy always impresses with her traditional avatar. You can also opt for a green saree for Navaratri 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pick up your simple yet beautiful kurta just like Urvashi DholakiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashami Desai turned Marathi mulgi for Gudi Padwa. You can copy this look with your mother’s saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKKH fame is giving festive vibes in this printed sareeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik looks pretty in a saree. You can copy her look for this festive seasonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Wanting to wear a saree but don’t know draping go for a stitched saree like Erica FernandesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A saree is a go-to outfit for any festival. Surbhi also grabbed a plain green saree for festive mode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sharara can never go wrong for any festivalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A simple kurti perfect for any regular function during festive seasonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
