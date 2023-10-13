Navratri 2023: Top TV actresses' inspired festive wear

Navratri will begin soon and TV's top actresses are here to give you ideas about how to look the best this festive season.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Shivangi Joshi

Barsatein actress Shivangi Joshi has the best collection of lehengas and ethnic wear.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is always the best person to look upto for all fashion updates. She is the fashionista.

Pranali Rathod

YRKKH's Pranali Rathod's blue lehenga can be a perfect choice for this navratri.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha looks gorgeous in this red bridal look. Well, this lehenga can be right for Navratri as well.

Erica Fernandes

Erica's pastel pink lehenga is just so beautiful.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's floral orange lehenga can be the right choice for those who prefer having comfortable outfits.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star Rupali's green lehenga choli looks just right for this festive season.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi's pastel orange lehenga is so royal and stunning.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik's yellow lehenga looks so nice for this festival. We loved the floral print on it.

Shweta Tiwari

If you want to opt for a saree, Shweta Tiwari has the best collection. And we loved this purple saree.

