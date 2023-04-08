Actresses who faced complications in pregnancy and delivery
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Reportedly Neha Marda has been admitted to the hospital after she faced pregnancy-related complications. She has been blessed with a daughter and will be under close observation for a few days.
Rupali Ganguly reportedly had thyroid and called the birth of her son no less than a miracle.
Dia Mirza, during her second trimester with Avyaan Azaad Rekhi got sudden appendectomy. She also had bacterial infection which could be life-threatening.
Debina Bonnerjee's pregnancy was not at all an easy journey. She focused on eating healthy which helped her a lot.
Bipasha Basu revealed that she had lost weight after becoming pregnant. She had experienced nausea and could barely eat.
Sameera Reddy after giving birth to Hans went under postpartum depression. Her weight had reached 105kg and she was disillusioned.
Kajol had an ectopic pregnancy and had also lost her child in 2001.
Celina Jaitly, in an Instagram post, revealed the complications she had faced when she had twins.
Reportedly when Kareena Kapoor Khan was pregnant with Jeh she faced a lot of discomforts.
Lara Dutta had to undergo a C-section in the last minute as she had excruciating labour pain.
