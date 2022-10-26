Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

The pair met on the sets of their hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and got married in November 2021.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi

The pair met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2016 they got married in Bhopal.

Source: Bollywood

Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta

Ravi and Sargun had met on the sets of their show named Karol Bagh. Ravi had proposed to Sargun in 2013 before getting married.

Source: Bollywood

Hiten Tejwani–Gauri Pradhan

They met on the sets of Kutumb where they were the leading pair. They are also known as TV's first official real life pair. They got married in April 2004.

Source: Bollywood

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal

The stars of the stellar show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum; Sanaya and Mohit were in a relation for many years before getting married in 2016.

Source: Bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary- Debina Bonnerjee

It was in 2006 when Gurmeet and Debina had met. They worked on the telly show Ramayana and post dating for five years Gurmeet proposed Debina on sets of TV show Pati, Patni aur Woh and they got married in 2011.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Singh Grover-Jennifer Winget

The ex pair met on the sets of Dil Mil Gaye. The duo had got married in 2012 but separated in 2015.

Source: Bollywood

