The pair met on the sets of their hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and got married in November 2021.Source: Bollywood
The pair met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2016 they got married in Bhopal.Source: Bollywood
Ravi and Sargun had met on the sets of their show named Karol Bagh. Ravi had proposed to Sargun in 2013 before getting married.Source: Bollywood
They met on the sets of Kutumb where they were the leading pair. They are also known as TV's first official real life pair. They got married in April 2004.Source: Bollywood
The stars of the stellar show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum; Sanaya and Mohit were in a relation for many years before getting married in 2016.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2006 when Gurmeet and Debina had met. They worked on the telly show Ramayana and post dating for five years Gurmeet proposed Debina on sets of TV show Pati, Patni aur Woh and they got married in 2011.Source: Bollywood
The ex pair met on the sets of Dil Mil Gaye. The duo had got married in 2012 but separated in 2015.Source: Bollywood
