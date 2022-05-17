Let's have a dekko at the list of TV celebs who fell in love on the sets of their TV shows and got married...Source: Bollywood
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal played Gunjan and Samrat in Miley Jab Hum Tum. They married in 2016.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary met on the sets of Ramayan and fell in love. They recently welcomed a daughter, Lianna.
Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha and Ravish Desai fell in love on the sets of Satrangi Sasural and got married in 2016.
Divyanka and Vivek worked together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for a brief period of time. They fell in love and got married in 2016.
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and hit it off. They have been married since 2013...
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and started dating. They tied the knot in 2016 and are now expecting their first child together.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani. They got married in 2016 and are doting parents to Nirvair Rai.
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and hit it off. They got married in 2021.
Thanks For Reading!