Let's have a dekko at the list of TV celebs who fell in love on the sets of their TV shows and got married...

Shivani Pawaskar

Sanaya-Mohit

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal played Gunjan and Samrat in Miley Jab Hum Tum. They married in 2016.

Debina-Gurmeet

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary met on the sets of Ramayan and fell in love. They recently welcomed a daughter, Lianna.

Mugdha-Ravish

Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha and Ravish Desai fell in love on the sets of Satrangi Sasural and got married in 2016.

Divyanka-Vivek

Divyanka and Vivek worked together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for a brief period of time. They fell in love and got married in 2016.

Ravi-Sargun

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and hit it off. They have been married since 2013...

Dheeraj-Vinny

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and started dating. They tied the knot in 2016 and are now expecting their first child together.

Kishwer-Suyyash

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani. They got married in 2016 and are doting parents to Nirvair Rai.

Aishwarya-Neil

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and hit it off. They got married in 2021.

