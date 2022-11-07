Most romantic TV jodis

Nothing beats the mushy romance goals that our TV jodis have set for us. Let’s check out the most romantic couples from the TV industry.

Shivani Pawaskar

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankit and Vicky tied the knot about a year ago. They had been dating for about 3-4 years and were in a live-in relationship.

Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal

Shraddha Arya had an arranged marriage with Rahul Nagal. After a year of knowing each other, Shraddha married Rahul in Delhi last year.  

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating each other in the house of Bigg Boss 15. They have been growing together stronger.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt met Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and hit it off. They got married last year.

Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey cannot get enough of each other after being married for almost a decade. They are couple goals, really!

Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh give out goals of a sweet teenage romance turned into a lifelong love.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi met Vivek Dahiya on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their fans brought them together. The two tied the knot in 2016.

Mohit Sehgal-Sanaya Irani

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani dated for a couple of years after Miley Jab Hum Tum and tied the knot in 2016.

Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been married since 2018. They overcame a tough phase of their life whilst inside the Bigg Boss house.

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin confessed to being in love with each other in the house of Bigg Boss 14. They have been together ever since.

Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan also met inside the house of Bigg Boss. The two of them got engaged recently.

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya met Disha Parmar while doing a music video. They hit it off and soon fell in love. He proposed to her from inside the house of Bigg Boss. She accepted and they have been married for over a year.

