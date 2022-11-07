Nothing beats the mushy romance goals that our TV jodis have set for us. Let’s check out the most romantic couples from the TV industry.Source: Bollywood
Ankit and Vicky tied the knot about a year ago. They had been dating for about 3-4 years and were in a live-in relationship.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Arya had an arranged marriage with Rahul Nagal. After a year of knowing each other, Shraddha married Rahul in Delhi last year.Source: Bollywood
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating each other in the house of Bigg Boss 15. They have been growing together stronger.Source: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt met Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and hit it off. They got married last year.Source: Bollywood
Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey cannot get enough of each other after being married for almost a decade. They are couple goals, really!Source: Bollywood
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh give out goals of a sweet teenage romance turned into a lifelong love.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi met Vivek Dahiya on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their fans brought them together. The two tied the knot in 2016.Source: Bollywood
Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani dated for a couple of years after Miley Jab Hum Tum and tied the knot in 2016.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been married since 2018. They overcame a tough phase of their life whilst inside the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywood
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin confessed to being in love with each other in the house of Bigg Boss 14. They have been together ever since.Source: Bollywood
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan also met inside the house of Bigg Boss. The two of them got engaged recently.Source: Bollywood
Rahul Vaidya met Disha Parmar while doing a music video. They hit it off and soon fell in love. He proposed to her from inside the house of Bigg Boss. She accepted and they have been married for over a year.Source: Bollywood
