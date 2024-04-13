Nia Sharma and more Top 10 TV actresses who know how to sizzle in bikinis

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

Nia Sharma is undoubtedly the HAWTESSS diva of the TV industry.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva Hina Khan is all about being bold and beautiful.

Kavita Kaushik is a fitness freak and has the perfect body to flaunt in bikini.

Urvashi Dholakia is a trendsetter. Even at 44, she can give any young actress a run for her money.

Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Sheikh has the best bikini set collection.

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya was all about bikinis and beaches when on her honeymoon.

Newlywed Surbhi Chandna too loves to flaunt her pretty curves in bikini.

No one can beat Mouni Roy when it comes to churning out ravishing pictures in bikini sets.

New mom Rubina Dilaik has often showcased her bold side with bikini pictures.

Avneet Kaur knows how to set the temperature soaring with her sizzling pictures.

