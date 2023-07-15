Nia Sharma, Hina Khan and more TV actresses who have the hottest blouse collection

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

All you need is a white backless blouse in white like Hina Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma looks red hot in a blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan looks hot in a white blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avneet Kaur looks sexy in this blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jannat Zubair looks alluring in a nude-colored blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Aarya in a red saree with a shimmery blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Niti Tylor looks so sexy in a shimmery blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A hot black blouse can do wonders on you like it has on Surbhi Jyoti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surbhi Chandna is stealing hearts with her blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna looks chic in this blosue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These actresses look so sexy in desi blouses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They know to look dam hot and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and more Bollywood stars who went overboard with kissing scenes

 

 Find Out More