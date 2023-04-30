Top 10 dusky, exotic beauties of Indian TV

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Kratika Sengar made herself noticed on the small screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has created an impact on television.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surbhi Jyoti steals the show with her billion dollar smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakshi Tanwar represented dusky beauty on television.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy had a long journey in the industry despite her dusky look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer impressed everyone with her performance in Bigg Boss 16.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Winget has won hearts with her unconventional looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma won Aisa’s third sexiest woman tag in 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anita Hasnandani looks quite confident in her dusky skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Megha Ray audiences with their sharp features.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 celebs who had an arranged marriage

 

 Find Out More