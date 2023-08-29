Nia Sharma, Ridhi Dogra and other TV actresses who went bold on OTT

TV stars have always impressed us with their performances on the OTT platform. Here's a list of TV divas who went bold on OTT.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi has done intimate scenes with female co-star Mona Singh in The Married Woman.

Nia Sharma

Nia has gone bold in her web show, Jamai 2.0 with Ravi Dubey. She has also kissed a female co-star in Twisted.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has done bold scenes in Damaged 2.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta did a lip lock scene in her show, Hum Tum and Them.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has done a kissing scene in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Lira Soni

Lira was seen in Kundali Bhagya and has done bold scenes in a web series titled Woodpeckar.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda played a bold role in Taish and Gehraiyaan.

Shama Sikander

Shama was seen in a bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt's Maaya.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh has done bold scenes in Black Widow.

Tridha Choudhary

Tridha Choudhary has done initmate scenes with Bobby Deol in Aashram.

