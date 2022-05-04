Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is just 45 years old. She is indeed ageing like fine wine.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is 37 years old. Who can say?

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi is 37 years old.

Nia Sharma

Born on September 17, 1990, Nia Sharma is 32 years old.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar who is known for her roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Dangal is 49.

Shweta Tiwari

Hot mom Shweta Tiwari is 41 years old. She can easily give any young diva a run for her money.

Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode is 30 years old and one of the hottest divas of Telly land.

Sumona Chakraborti

Sumona Chakraborti who was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show is 33.

Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande is aged 37.

