Boldness

Nia looks sultry in this black bikini. She has shown her boldest self in front of the camera.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Toned body

The Jamai Raja actress has a body that we all dream of. We give her a 10 out of 10 for this look.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect bikini body

The lady can create sass in any outfit and the proof of the same is this sultry photo of Nia in bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Magic

We love the bralette kind of top Nia has worn. You can wear this for a beach wedding.

Source: Bollywood

Blue devilish actress

Nia is in her sensuous best in a blue monokini. She is taking 'vitamin sea' and is soaking up the sun.

Source: Bollywood

Back to the past

Nia had broken the internet with this photo where she showcased her toned back to the world.

Source: Bollywood

Black beauty

The snap is enough to do the talking.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Karishma Tanna sets major fitness goals

 Find Out More