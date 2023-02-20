Nia Sharma's top 10 diet secrets for getting a toned body

Nia Sharma's secret to her sexy body is out. This is the diet the TV actress follows which you too should do. Take a look.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Hydration

The actress drinks a lot of water which helps her in giving a glowing body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strict diet

As per a report by Her Zindagi, Nia begins her day with a cup of coffee.

Benefits of coffee

Nia believes cofee in the morning helps in detoxing and cleaning her system.

Nia's breakfast

The TV actress loves to eat a vegetable omelet in the morning.

No to junk

The diva says a no to junk food as far as she can.

Home meals

The actress loves to eat ghar ka khana aka home cooked food.

Rajma Chawal

Nia loves to gorge on rajma rice over a plate of hakka noodles.

Dry fruits

Nia loves to snack on dry fruits before her shooting.

Early dinner

Nia likes to complete her dinner by 8 pm.

No cheat day

The actress does not believe in the concept of having cheat meals.

