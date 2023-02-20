Nia Sharma's top 10 diet secrets for getting a toned body

Nia Sharma's secret to her sexy body is out. This is the diet the TV actress follows which you too should do. Take a look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023
The actress drinks a lot of water which helps her in giving a glowing body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report by Her Zindagi, Nia begins her day with a cup of coffee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia believes cofee in the morning helps in detoxing and cleaning her system.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TV actress loves to eat a vegetable omelet in the morning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva says a no to junk food as far as she can.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to eat ghar ka khana aka home cooked food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia loves to gorge on rajma rice over a plate of hakka noodles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia loves to snack on dry fruits before her shooting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia likes to complete her dinner by 8 pm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress does not believe in the concept of having cheat meals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
