Nia Sharma's transformation will leave you stunned

Nia Sharma celebrates her birthday today. Her transformation from being TV's Maanvi to the bold and beautiful girl is surprising.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Happy Birthday Nia Sharma!

Nia Sharma celebrates her birthday today. The diva has a massive fan following.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia's debut show

Nia is loved as Maanvi from Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute looks

Nia looked cute as Maanvi and had a simple look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surprising transformation

Nia Sharma has transformed herself well. From being the cute Maanvi to the bold and beautiful Nia, she has come a long way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bold and bindaas!

Nia Sharma's bold outfits and her bindaas attitude is loved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classy

Apart from her bold avatar, she is also very classy with her choice of outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotness alert!

Nia Sharma has got the perfect bikini body and here's proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sassy and hot

Nia does not fear from wearing what she likes. She gives no attention to those who troll her for her boldness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashionista

Nia is now the fashionista of Telly land.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful

Be it western wear or traditional outfits, Nia can rock every look!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Nayanthara and more South Indian actresses who run a successful side business

 

 Find Out More