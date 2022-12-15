Rising star

In her latest Instagram post, Nikki is seen amping up her social media game.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Amped up look

Nikki is looking drop-dead hot and this snap will surely leave Malaika Arora breathless.

Source: Bollywood

Ravishing lady

Nikki was seen in a shimmery red dress and made a sexy entry at an evening event.

Source: Bollywood

Body goals

She also wore a tight-fitting skirt and showed off her toned midriff in the photo frame.

Source: Bollywood

Sensuous lady

Nikki was seen wearing a blouse that had a deep plunging neckline.

Source: Bollywood

Red dress

Isn't Nikki looking enchanting in this red outfit? It has surely mesmerised us.

Source: Bollywood

Display

Nikki was also seductively flaunting her cleavage which was all things love.

Source: Bollywood

Trendy

Nikki's fashion game seems to be quirkier and trendier with each post that she puts.

Source: Bollywood

Internet ablaze

Nikki has the art to set fire to the internet with anything she wears. She makes flashy appearances.

Source: Bollywood

Pink hot

This photo of the star is impressive and has made us addicted to her social media posts.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan and his family's educational background

 Find Out More