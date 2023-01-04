Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat in winters with her ultra glam avatars

Nikki Tamboli is a fashion diva and knows to be on top with her sartorial picks. She can carry all outfits with ease. These snaps are proof of the same.Source: Bollywood
The star looks kickass in this multicoloured bralette and pants which you can wear for a high tea party.Source: Bollywood
The diva is showcasing her toned body in a thigh-high black slit dress which is all things sexy.Source: Bollywood
If you want to go for an afternoon date all you need is a black crop top which you can team up with green trousers.Source: Bollywood
It goes without saying that the diva is looking sultry in this lime-green-coloured ruched attire.Source: Bollywood
All you need is an off-shoulder white outfit to look all things glam this winter.Source: Bollywood
Are you planning to be fit in 2023? All you need is a white-coloured crop top and joggers like the actress.Source: Bollywood
The actress undeniably looks sexy in this white-coloured co-ord set which she teamed up with a blazer.Source: Bollywood
The actress is known to display her curves in a tight bodycon dress which is totally inspirational.Source: Bollywood
The star looks savage in this golden-coloured thigh-high slit attire which is all things bomb.Source: Bollywood
All you need is an oversized jacket to look party-ready and sizzle in this sequinned purple outfit.Source: Bollywood
