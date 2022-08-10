Nikki Tamboli' s most ravishing looks of all time

Nikki Tamboli has the most glamorous looks in the tv industry. Here's a look at our all all-time favorite outfits of hers

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Nikki Tamboli sizzles in Black and Beige

As fresh as the morning flower, Nikki Tamboli looks garden fresh in the black and beige piece

Source: Bollywood

Nikki Tamboli’s shimmery look

The silver crop top and pants makes Nikki shine like pearls

Source: Bollywood

Vision in White

Nikki Tamboli is a sight to behold in the white satin gown

Source: Bollywood

Nikki Tamboli’s yellow sequin

“Wake up and slay” is Nikki’s mantra

Source: Bollywood

Mermaid-y

Nikki Tamboli’s mermaid dress makes her look like a queen

Source: Bollywood

Show stopper

The black deep cut dress looks stunning as Nikki Tamboli aces it

Source: Bollywood

Nikki Tamboli looks Hot in Red

Looks like Nikki can slay all shades of Red

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Divyanka Tripathi, Disha Parmar and more TV actresses who own expensive bags

 Find Out More