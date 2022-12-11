Always creating a mark

Nikki knows to create an imprint with her casual chic mode in a crop top which makes her look perfect.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Summer look

If you have not worn a crop top like Nikki has done this summer then your summer game fashion will not be fine.

Source: Bollywood

Unmatched look

It goes without saying that Nikki's love for crop tops is just out of the world.

Source: Bollywood

Cannot ignore

Nikki is looking too hot in this outfit which you can also wear as an athleisure.

Source: Bollywood

Think orange

By now we know that Nikki likes to think orange and it totally reflects on her fashionable choices.

Source: Bollywood

Weekend look

If you want to make Sunday happening then all you need is this lime green crop top which will make you look hot.

Source: Bollywood

Most loved look

Now we know why Nikki is one of the most stunning and adored actresses in the telly world.

Source: Bollywood

Crop top game

Nikki's crop top game is just so on point. She is slaying in the world of fashion.

Source: Bollywood

Oomph game

Nikki's crop top game goes without saying is the best. This snap is the proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Beating the heat

Nikki is surely raising the heat in this black crop top and we are fully in love with the same.

Source: Bollywood

Stunning crop top

We are in love with Nikki's baby pink crop top that has a deep plunging neckline. She is showing off her midriff.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

