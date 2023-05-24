Nitesh Pandey last rites: Celebs pay final adieu

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passed after a heart attack on Wednesday. His funeral was held in Goregaon with celebs attending his last journey.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Nitesh Pandey's demise 

Nitesh Pandey passed away in Igatpuri where he was shooting. The actor's demise has come as a huge shock for everyone in the industry. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family's distraught 

Nitesh is survived by his wife, Arpita and a kid who is approximately Rupali Ganguly's son's age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul-Jankee 

Nakuul Mehta played his on-screen son in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai. He was there with his wife Jankee. They got married during PKDH.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PKDH actor 

Khushwant Walia joins Nakuul and Jankee for the last rites. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivya is inconsolable 

Shivya Pathania played Nitesh's on-screen daughter in Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. She was crying throughout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Gagnani 

Sanjay Gagnani was also a part of Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. He came to pay his respects as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijayendra Kumeria 

Vijayendra was also a part of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai. Teri Meri Doriyaann actor also came for the last rites. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Rishta cast 

Sooraj Thapar and Yajuvendra Singh worked with Nitesh Pandey in Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehul Buch 

Mehul Buch played Nitesh's brother-in-law in PKDH. He was also seen at the last rites of Nitesh Pandey. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surbhi Tiwari attends last rites

Surbhi Tiwari was also worked with Nitesh in Ek Rishta. Here she is with Nitesh's brother-in-law. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunayana Fozdar 

Sunayana worked with Nitesh on Ek Rishta as well. The actress was also distraught by the demise of the actor. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajan Shahi, Mehul Nisar 

Rajan Shahi and Mehul Nisar who worked with Nitesh on Anupamaa attended the last rites of the actor as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV News: Nitesh Pandey, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Anupamaa and more

 

 Find Out More