Nitesh Pandey last rites: Celebs pay final adieu

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passed after a heart attack on Wednesday. His funeral was held in Goregaon with celebs attending his last journey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
Nitesh Pandey passed away in Igatpuri where he was shooting. The actor's demise has come as a huge shock for everyone in the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh is survived by his wife, Arpita and a kid who is approximately Rupali Ganguly's son's age.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta played his on-screen son in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai. He was there with his wife Jankee. They got married during PKDH.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushwant Walia joins Nakuul and Jankee for the last rites.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivya Pathania played Nitesh's on-screen daughter in Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. She was crying throughout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Gagnani was also a part of Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. He came to pay his respects as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijayendra was also a part of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai. Teri Meri Doriyaann actor also came for the last rites.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sooraj Thapar and Yajuvendra Singh worked with Nitesh Pandey in Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mehul Buch played Nitesh's brother-in-law in PKDH. He was also seen at the last rites of Nitesh Pandey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Tiwari was also worked with Nitesh in Ek Rishta. Here she is with Nitesh's brother-in-law.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunayana worked with Nitesh on Ek Rishta as well. The actress was also distraught by the demise of the actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajan Shahi and Mehul Nisar who worked with Nitesh on Anupamaa attended the last rites of the actor as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
