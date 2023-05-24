Nitesh Pandey to Sidharth Shukla; Actors who died due to heart attack

Anupamaa fame Nitesh Pandey dies due to heart attack, take a look at actor who left the world due to cardia arrest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
Nitesh Pandey's sudden death left everyone shocked as he suffered a massive heart attack. He was last seen in AnupamaaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Satish Kaushik's sudden death proved life is unpredictable, as before his death a day before he was celebrating Holi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raju suffered a heart attack while he was gymming; he spent almost a month in the hospital before his death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Puri was found dead at his apartment, and it was determined he died of heart failure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KK was in Kolkata, where he complained of pain in his chest and was rushed to the hospital after his concert.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South Star, too, was in the gym, had gone for a steam, and suffered a massive heart attack and he was rushed to the hospital he was declared dead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inder Kumar too died of cardiac arrest, and it was deeply saddening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker, Raj Kaushal, left her shattered after he died all of a sudden due to heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farooq Sheikh's death left many depressed, and he was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reema Lagoo was a veteran star who is dearly missed today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badhai Ho fame, died at the age of 75 due to cardiac failure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Shukla was just 40, and his loss still hurts. He suffered a heart attack in the middle of the night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
