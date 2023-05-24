Nitesh Pandey to Sidharth Shukla; Actors who died due to heart attack

Anupamaa fame Nitesh Pandey dies due to heart attack, take a look at actor who left the world due to cardia arrest.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Nitesh Pandy

Nitesh Pandey's sudden death left everyone shocked as he suffered a massive heart attack. He was last seen in Anupamaa

Satish Kaushik 

Satish Kaushik's sudden death proved life is unpredictable, as before his death a day before he was celebrating Holi. 

Raju Srivastav 

Raju suffered a heart attack while he was gymming; he spent almost a month in the hospital before his death. 

Om Puri

Om Puri was found dead at his apartment, and it was determined he died of heart failure. 

KK

KK was in Kolkata, where he complained of pain in his chest and was rushed to the hospital after his concert. 

Puneet Rajkumar 

South Star, too, was in the gym, had gone for a steam, and suffered a massive heart attack and he was rushed to the hospital he was declared dead. 

Inder Kumar 

Inder Kumar too died of cardiac arrest, and it was deeply saddening. 

Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker, Raj Kaushal, left her shattered after he died all of a sudden due to heart attack. 

Farooq Sheikh 

Farooq Sheikh's death left many depressed, and he was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. 

Reema Lagoo

Reema Lagoo was a veteran star who is dearly missed today. 

Surekha Sikri

Badhai Ho fame, died at the age of 75 due to cardiac failure.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla was just 40, and his loss still hurts. He suffered a heart attack in the middle of the night.

