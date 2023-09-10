Niti Taylor, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy and other TV actresses married to accomplished non-industry men

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is married to Suraj Nambiar, an investment banker by profession

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain, the scion of a business family in Bilaspur

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor's better half Parikshit Bawa is working in the Indian Army

Aastha Chaudhary

Aastha Chaudhary is married to a doctor Aditya Banerjee

Shikha Shah

She is married to a pilot Karan Shah

Shiny Doshi

Shiny Doshi's husband Lavesh Khairajani is an entrepreneur

Krissann Barretto

The gorgeous lady is engaged to N Karamchandani who works in the British Royal Airforce

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas is an entrepreneur

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is happily married to Neeraj Khemka who is a businessman

Lovey Sasan

Lovey Sasan is married to Koushik Krishnamoorthy who is a real estate developer

Anita Hassanandani

Her husband Rohit Reddy is an investment banker and start-up founder

