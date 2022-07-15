Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest beauties we have in the industry. She has heart sets and screens on fire with her sizzling hot moves. Here's the secret to her flawless skin...Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi believes in keeping herself hydrated. She drinks a lot of water. It helps in glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
Fruits have excellent sources of essential vitamins and minerals, and they are high in fibre. It helps in glowing skin as well. Nora includes a lot of fruits in her diet, be it solid munches or juices.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi says that exfoliating skin is an extremely important step in skincare. She loves using different kinds of scrubs for the same.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi believes having an active lifestyle and keeping fit helps in maintaining healthy skin. No wonder why she loves dancing so much.Source: Bollywood
Skincare has different steps and different techniques and oiling is one of them. Nora Fatehi uses different kinds of facial oil to help nourish the skin.Source: Bollywood
Making the face look bright means glowing from within. In one of her IG posts, Nora Fatehi confessed to using brightening packs for clean and clear skin.Source: Bollywood
Everyone knows Nora Fatehi doesn't like to go OTT with her make-up. She uses a subtle highlighter on the cheeks and philtrum.Source: Bollywood
Nora believes using pink lipstick or tint makes it look like you have plump lips. She always carries pink-toned lipstick in her bag.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi swears by the Green tea mask. She says one must use masks at least twice a week to keep the acne away.Source: Bollywood
