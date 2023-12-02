Not Amitabh Bachchan but this actor is the highest earning host on Indian TV

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023

The Indian TV industry has over the time turned out to be very profitable for the Bollywood stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan started his show Kaun Banega Crorepati with the fees of 25 Lakhs per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It later escalated to a staggering Rs 3.5 crore per episode in later seasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma earned Rs 50 lakh per episode for Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's journey with Bigg Boss started with a payment of Rs 2.5 crore per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It now reportedly stands on 25 crores per week making him one of the highest paid hosts if not the highest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This all adds up to his huge net worth of Rs 2,907 crore that surpasses many in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 57-year-old has an annual income of 220 crores and Bigg Boss sure plays its part in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's recent movie, Tiger 3, grossed Rs 463 crores in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are rumours of Salman Khan collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for Tiger Vs Pathaan, alongside Karan Johar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer beats Jawan, Tiger 3; becomes 2nd biggest opener in Australia

 

 Find Out More