Not Amitabh Bachchan but this actor is the highest earning host on Indian TV
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
The Indian TV industry has over the time turned out to be very profitable for the Bollywood stars.
Amitabh Bachchan started his show Kaun Banega Crorepati with the fees of 25 Lakhs per episode.
It later escalated to a staggering Rs 3.5 crore per episode in later seasons.
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma earned Rs 50 lakh per episode for Comedy Nights with Kapil.
Salman Khan's journey with Bigg Boss started with a payment of Rs 2.5 crore per episode.
It now reportedly stands on 25 crores per week making him one of the highest paid hosts if not the highest.
This all adds up to his huge net worth of Rs 2,907 crore that surpasses many in the industry.
The 57-year-old has an annual income of 220 crores and Bigg Boss sure plays its part in it.
Salman Khan's recent movie, Tiger 3, grossed Rs 463 crores in India.
There are rumours of Salman Khan collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for Tiger Vs Pathaan, alongside Karan Johar.
