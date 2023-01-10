Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Check TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

From Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more, here are the TOP 10 Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows of the week!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta and other celebs starrer sitcom has been placed 1st this week as well. 

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and other celebs starrer Anupamaa is back on number 2. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has climbed a spot too. It's on number 3.

The Kapil Sharma Show 

This past week, we saw all the stand-up comedians gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. From Zakir Khan to Kusha Kapila, Abhishek Upmanyu, Jasbir Jassi and others graced the show. TKSS is on number 4. 

Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and other contestants who are locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 have been doing well now. BB16 is on number 5. 

Kumkum Bhagya 

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krisha Kaul starrer TV show Kumkum Bhagya have maintained its spot on the most-liked Hindi TV shows list. It is on number 6. 

Indian Idol 13

Indian Idol 13 continues to win hearts with amazing singing talents such as Bidipta, Rishi, Vineet, Deboshmita and other contestants. Indian Idol 13 has climbed two spots and is at number 7.

Radha Mohan 

Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia's dramatic love story with a twist of the supernatural element has everyone hooked. It is placed 8th this week. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has climbed a spot but the popularity seems to be fading.

Kundali Bhagya 

Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora starrer TV show is back on the list of the TOP 10 Most-Liked Hindi TV shows list. It is placed 10th on the list. 

