Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Check TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

From Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more, here are the TOP 10 Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows of the week!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023
Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta and other celebs starrer sitcom has been placed 1st this week as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and other celebs starrer Anupamaa is back on number 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has climbed a spot too. It's on number 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This past week, we saw all the stand-up comedians gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. From Zakir Khan to Kusha Kapila, Abhishek Upmanyu, Jasbir Jassi and others graced the show. TKSS is on number 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and other contestants who are locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 have been doing well now. BB16 is on number 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mugdha Chaphekar and Krisha Kaul starrer TV show Kumkum Bhagya have maintained its spot on the most-liked Hindi TV shows list. It is on number 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Idol 13 continues to win hearts with amazing singing talents such as Bidipta, Rishi, Vineet, Deboshmita and other contestants. Indian Idol 13 has climbed two spots and is at number 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia's dramatic love story with a twist of the supernatural element has everyone hooked. It is placed 8th this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has climbed a spot but the popularity seems to be fading.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora starrer TV show is back on the list of the TOP 10 Most-Liked Hindi TV shows list. It is placed 10th on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
