Pakistani actress Hania Aamir starrer dramas that every fan must binge watch  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Hania Aamir is one of the most loved Pakistani actresses. She has a huge fan base across the globe.

Hania has been mesmerizing everyone with her performances ever since she debuted in show business.

In this web story, we will check out some of the most amazing performances by Hania in Pakistani dramas.

Hania shared the screen with Farhan Saeed in Mere Humsafar. She played Hala in this one.

Hania played the role of Maheer in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha starring Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz starrer TV show. It was quite popular.

Hania played a bubbly yet headstrong girl Rumi or Rumaisa in this revenge drama Co-starring Feroze Khan and Ramsha Khan. It is called Ishqiya. 

Hania Aamir played a TikToker Sanam in Dil Ruba. She charms men and uses them for her own benefit.

Hania Aamir played Gul Meena in this multi-starrer TV series, Sang-e-Mah. It was inspired by Hamlet.

Hania played Daneen in Anaa. The series is a little heavy but Hania plays a woman with unrequited love.

Hania played Alishba in Phir Wohi Mohabbat. It is a love story which has lots of twists and turns.

Hania plays Naila the antagonist in Titli. She is beautiful and egotistical. Hania has played all kinds of roles.

