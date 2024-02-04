Pakistani actress Hania Aamir starrer dramas that every fan must binge watch
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Hania Aamir is one of the most loved Pakistani actresses. She has a huge fan base across the globe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania has been mesmerizing everyone with her performances ever since she debuted in show business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this web story, we will check out some of the most amazing performances by Hania in Pakistani dramas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania shared the screen with Farhan Saeed in Mere Humsafar. She played Hala in this one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania played the role of Maheer in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha starring Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz starrer TV show. It was quite popular.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania played a bubbly yet headstrong girl Rumi or Rumaisa in this revenge drama Co-starring Feroze Khan and Ramsha Khan. It is called Ishqiya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania Aamir played a TikToker Sanam in Dil Ruba. She charms men and uses them for her own benefit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania Aamir played Gul Meena in this multi-starrer TV series, Sang-e-Mah. It was inspired by Hamlet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania played Daneen in Anaa. The series is a little heavy but Hania plays a woman with unrequited love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania played Alishba in Phir Wohi Mohabbat. It is a love story which has lots of twists and turns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania plays Naila the antagonist in Titli. She is beautiful and egotistical. Hania has played all kinds of roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shraddha Kapoor teases fans about marriage; check out her drop dead gorgeous ethnic looks
Find Out More