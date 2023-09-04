Palak Tiwari beauty secrets revealed; shares a piece of advice from mom Shweta Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is one of the stunning young beauties in the industry. Check out her beauty secrets here...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Palak is one of the most popular star kids known for her gorgeous looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak has shared her beauty secrets and you might want to know about it right away...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Interesting Palak says it is a very topical subject and that she doesn't really have beauty secrets per se.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak follows the 70:30 rule in which 70 percent is skincare treatment while 30 percent is oral ingestion (eating habits).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak particularly highlights that a great diet and good food habit helps in glowing skin. Sadly, it is very much neglected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta gave advice to Palak asking her to tone her make-up down since she is young.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta says that using excessive makeup makes one look older. She always questions Palak for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak doesn't think she is a fitness freak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While she doesn't look forward to going to the gym, she does enjoy the routine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak feels people give the aesthetics of gymming more importance than the strength part. She now understands it better.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak's must-have beauty essentials include a glow highlighter, moisturizer and sunscreen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!