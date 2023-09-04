Palak Tiwari beauty secrets revealed; shares a piece of advice from mom Shweta Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is one of the stunning young beauties in the industry. Check out her beauty secrets here...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Gorgeous beauty

Palak is one of the most popular star kids known for her gorgeous looks.

Spill the tea

Palak has shared her beauty secrets and you might want to know about it right away...

What's her beauty secret?

Interesting Palak says it is a very topical subject and that she doesn't really have beauty secrets per se.

Best practice

Palak follows the 70:30 rule in which 70 percent is skincare treatment while 30 percent is oral ingestion (eating habits).

Food habits

Palak particularly highlights that a great diet and good food habit helps in glowing skin. Sadly, it is very much neglected.

Mom's advice

Shweta gave advice to Palak asking her to tone her make-up down since she is young.

Experience speaks

Shweta says that using excessive makeup makes one look older. She always questions Palak for the same.

Fitness freak?

Palak doesn't think she is a fitness freak.

Do what you enjoy

While she doesn't look forward to going to the gym, she does enjoy the routine.

Game changer

Palak feels people give the aesthetics of gymming more importance than the strength part. She now understands it better.

Beauty essentials

Palak's must-have beauty essentials include a glow highlighter, moisturizer and sunscreen.

