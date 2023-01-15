Palak Tiwari follows these top 10 diet secrets for her toned figure

Palak Tiwari's diet is very simple and easy to follow. If you want to have a toned figure like the actress, follow this diet routine of the diva right away.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023

Morning routine

Palak believes in starting her mornings in a healthy way. Indeed! A healthy start to the day sets the tone of the entire day.

Stay hydrated

Palak likes to begin her day by drinking 2-3 glasses of warm water which helps her in detoxification.

Loves eating home cooked food

The actress likes to eat home cooked meal and enjoys the same to the utmost.

Dal chawal

The secret to her glowing skin and hot body is dal chawal with a lot of vegetables.

Fruits

Palak likes to eat fruits and fruit juice on a daily basis as they are loaded with immense fiber and nutrients.

Cuts down on sugar

Palak likes to strictly stay away from sugar on everyday basis. Now we know the secret behind her toned abs.

No junk food

Palak does not consume any junk food on daily basis. Her meals are usually filled with proteins and good fat.

Eats cheat meals

The diva loves to indulge in cheat meals occassionally. She loves to indulge in pizza, chocolates and ice creams.

Fitness freak

The Bijli Bijli actress is a total fitness enthusiast. She often goes to the gym with her mother Shweta Tiwari.

Unique workout routine

Palak often keeps posting workout videos on her social media feed and also likes to do weight training.

