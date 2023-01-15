Palak Tiwari follows these top 10 diet secrets for her toned figure

Palak Tiwari's diet is very simple and easy to follow. If you want to have a toned figure like the actress, follow this diet routine of the diva right away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023
Palak believes in starting her mornings in a healthy way. Indeed! A healthy start to the day sets the tone of the entire day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak likes to begin her day by drinking 2-3 glasses of warm water which helps her in detoxification.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to eat home cooked meal and enjoys the same to the utmost.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The secret to her glowing skin and hot body is dal chawal with a lot of vegetables.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak likes to eat fruits and fruit juice on a daily basis as they are loaded with immense fiber and nutrients.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak likes to strictly stay away from sugar on everyday basis. Now we know the secret behind her toned abs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak does not consume any junk food on daily basis. Her meals are usually filled with proteins and good fat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva loves to indulge in cheat meals occassionally. She loves to indulge in pizza, chocolates and ice creams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bijli Bijli actress is a total fitness enthusiast. She often goes to the gym with her mother Shweta Tiwari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak often keeps posting workout videos on her social media feed and also likes to do weight training.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
