Interesting facts about Palak Tiwari

Know Palak Tiwari better. Here are some unknown facts about Shweta Tiwari’s daughter

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Dog lover

Palak Tiwari loves dogs. She is especially fond of puppies, infact she also has a pet dog

Source: Bollywood

Favourite holiday destination

Palak is a travel freak person and like to explore different places. Her favorite place to visit is Paris

Source: Bollywood

A big time foodie

Palak is very conscious about her health and fitness, but on cheat days she prefers to have junk food and desserts

Source: Bollywood

Debut film

Not a lot of people know this but Palak has already stepped in to the Bollywood industry with her debut film Quikie, in 2017

Source: Bollywood

A good cook

Palak Tiwari is a brilliant cook and makes very delicious food

Source: Bollywood

Zodiac sign

Palak celebrates her birthday on 8th October, which means she falls into the sign of Libra

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif’s candid confessions about Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others that shook the internet

 Find Out More