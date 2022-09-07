Know Palak Tiwari better. Here are some unknown facts about Shweta Tiwari’s daughterSource: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari loves dogs. She is especially fond of puppies, infact she also has a pet dogSource: Bollywood
Palak is a travel freak person and like to explore different places. Her favorite place to visit is ParisSource: Bollywood
Palak is very conscious about her health and fitness, but on cheat days she prefers to have junk food and dessertsSource: Bollywood
Not a lot of people know this but Palak has already stepped in to the Bollywood industry with her debut film Quikie, in 2017Source: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari is a brilliant cook and makes very delicious foodSource: Bollywood
Palak celebrates her birthday on 8th October, which means she falls into the sign of LibraSource: Bollywood
