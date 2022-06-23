Palak Tiwari is dating Vedang Raina? Here’s a look at The Archies actor's drool-worthy pics

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is not dating Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is reportedly dating Vedang Raina.Source: Bollywood
According to Pinkvilla, Palak and Vedang have same talent management agency and they met at a party.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Palak and Vedang have been dating for two years.Source: Bollywood
Vedang is an actor and he will be seen Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.Source: Bollywood
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang will be seen sharing screen space in The Archies.Source: Bollywood
Vedang has the perfect chocolate boy look.Source: Bollywood
Well, Palak Tiwari's mom is said to be quite happy with this relationship.Source: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari's team has denied these dating reports and have called it a rumour.Source: Bollywood
