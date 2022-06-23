Palak Tiwari is dating Vedang Raina? Here’s a look at The Archies actor's drool-worthy pics

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is not dating Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is reportedly dating Vedang Raina.

Jab They Met

According to Pinkvilla, Palak and Vedang have same talent management agency and they met at a party.

Dating for two years

Reportedly, Palak and Vedang have been dating for two years.

Who is Vedang?

Vedang is an actor and he will be seen Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Khushi Kapoor with Vedang

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang will be seen sharing screen space in The Archies.

Vedang looks handsome

Vedang has the perfect chocolate boy look.

Shweta Tiwari happy with relationship

Well, Palak Tiwari's mom is said to be quite happy with this relationship.

Palak's team deny the reports

Palak Tiwari's team has denied these dating reports and have called it a rumour.

