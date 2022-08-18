Palak Tiwari’s plunging neckline dresses are too hot to miss

Palak Tiwari’s deep neckline dresses just add glam to her personality

Bollywood Staff

Burning hot

Palak’s red sequins with deep neckline just looks brilliant on her

Glamorous

Palak opts for the stunning red saree having a deep neckline blouse

The modern saga

Palak pairs a traditional plunging blouse with sweat pants and we think it’s cool

Black Love

Palak stuns in a black body fit dress

Pretty in white

Palak goes all white in corset top and pants

Beach Baby

Palak shares an adorable selfie in a floral dress. Looks like she loves the beach

Divine Beauty

Silvers and shines suit Palak well

