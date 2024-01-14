Palak Tiwari sets temperature soaring in green saree; netizens say 'Just looking as fabulous as your mom'
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Palak Tiwari is an internet sensation. Her every picture goes viral in no time.
Shweta Tiwari's daughter has not set the internet on fire with her saree pictures.
Palak attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception wearing a gorgeous green netted saree with a stunning blouse.
As the pictures went viral, netizens commented saying that she looks as fabulous as her mother Shweta Tiwari.
Shweta Tiwari also made her appearance at Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's reception with daughter Palak.
Shweta looked ravishing and how in a black saree with bustier blouse. She wore a choker set to add the glam.
Palak ditched a neckpiece and only flaunted hoop earrings.
Palak Tiwari shined bright and happily posed for the paps amidst controversy with Orry.
Here's a candid picture of Palak Tiwari being busy during photoshoot.
This is not the first time that Palak Tiwari has been compared to mother Shweta Tiwari.
Quite a few times netizens have stated that Shweta and Palak look more like siblings than mother-daughter duo.
Now everyone wants to see them in a project together.
