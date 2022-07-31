Indian TV couples on screen like Pavitra Rishta’s Manav and Archana aka Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lohande, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Anurag and Prerna aka Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari have proven to be more popular than so many Bollywood film jodis. Slide further to see the entire list…Source: Bollywood
Manav and Archana aka Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lohande of Pavitra Rishta are fondly remembered to this day.Source: Bollywood
Anurag and Prerna aka Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari from Kasautii Zindagi Kay also make hearts flutter to this day.Source: Bollywood
Smriti Irani and Aman Upadhyay aka Tulsi and Mihir from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi were one of the first TV couples whom people would go crazy over.Source: Bollywood
Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar aka Ram and Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Hain always made people root for them and still do.Source: Bollywood
Karan Mehra and Hina Khan aka Akshara and Naitik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are still loved to the moon and back by their legion of fans.Source: Bollywood
Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi aka Ram and Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are another TV jodi for whom the love will never fade.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!