Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal

The couple who has been in a relation since many years live till our expectations of showing PDA to the world.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

The actor is always seen in indulging in mushy PDA with his current girlfriend Tejasswi. Their lovey dovey snaps are a hit among fans.

Source: Bollywood

Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani

The new pair in town never stop showing their PDA to their fans who cutely call them the best couple.

Source: Bollywood

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya

Just like Meera loved Lord Krishna, Divyanka always shows her unconditonal love for her husband Vivek.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Patel- Ankita Bhargava

The cute celebrity pair will always make you horny with their pda snaps which is totally unmissable.

Source: Bollywood

Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani

The ex-Pavitra Rishta couple once upon a time only used to put lovey dovey mushy snaps on their Instagram handle.

Source: Bollywood

Ravi Dubey- Sargun Mehta

If love making had to be in an adventurous way then Ravi and Sargun surely shell out goals.

Source: Bollywood

Anita Hassanandani- Rohit Reddy

Even though the couple has now become parents they do not shy away in expressing love in front of the paps and public.

Source: Bollywood

Jay Bhanushali- Mahhi Vij

Tara Jay Bhanushali's parents never hesitate in being cheesy and showcasing their PDA.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Kundra- Anusha Dandekar

The PDA snaps of the ex couple will surely make you text your ex-love flame.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TV stars who made a mark on OTT but not in Bollywood

 Find Out More