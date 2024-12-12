Top 10 pictures of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that will leave you emotional
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 12, 2024
Sidharth Shukla, who would have turned 43 today was one of the most loved stars in the television industry. The actor passed away in September 2021 and his death news left everyone shocked.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made fans fall in love with them.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla developed a deep and strong friendship inside Bigg Boss 13 show.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's pair was one of the most loved jodis on the television and fans lovingly called them 'SidNaaz'.
7
This cute picture of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will make you skip your heart beat.
This snap of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla is from their first music video after Bigg Boss 13.
SidNaaz pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's happy and smiling pictures prove their love for each other.
This snap is from Bigg Boss season 13 days and the two stood beside each other till the end.
