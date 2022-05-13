Let’s have a dekko at some of the TV stars with sizzling hot chemistry on screens.Source: Bollywood
AbhiRa won’t be AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai without either of them, would it?Source: Bollywood
Imlie’s Arylie has become a rage and Fahmaan-Sumbul’s chemistry is to be credited.Source: Bollywood
Kundali Bhagya is all about PreeRan. Shraddha-Dheeraj’s friendship off-screen reflects sizzling chemistry on-screen.Source: Bollywood
Naagin 6’s PraRish quickly became a sensation. Tejasswi plays Pratha to Simba’s Rishabh.Source: Bollywood
Dev and Sonakshi aka Devakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi made for the most realistic no-screen couples with natural chemistry.Source: Bollywood
Kiara is one of the most loved couples in the TV world. Shivangi and Mohsin as Naira and Kartik are still loved dearly.Source: Bollywood
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali saw two hot actors Sai and Shivangi as Raghav Rao and Pallavi.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!