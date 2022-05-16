Let’s have a dekko at the list of actresses who’ve romanced older co-stars.Source: Bollywood
Madalsa and Sudhanshu play husband-wife in Anupamaa. Madalsa is 30 whereas Sudhanshu is 47.Source: Bollywood
Reem is 19 and has been paired opposite Zain (33) in Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan.Source: Bollywood
Pranali Rathod is 22 and is romancing Harshad Chopda who is 38 in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywood
Nehha is 37. She romanced Asif Sheikh (57) in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.Source: Bollywood
Erica (29) romanced Karan Singh Grover who is 40 in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.Source: Bollywood
Saumya is 37 and played Anita to Asif’s Vibhuti Mishra. Saumya quit the show a couple of years ago.Source: Bollywood
At 19, Gracy romanced Zaan Khan who is 30 in the show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sen as 19 when she romanced Vikas Manaktala (37) in Jhansi Ki Rani.Source: Bollywood
Vidisha aka the new Anita Bhabi is 27 and is paired opposite a 57-year-old Asif Sheikh in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.Source: Bollywood
