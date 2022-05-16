TV actresses who romanced older costars

Let’s have a dekko at the list of actresses who’ve romanced older co-stars.

Madalsa Sharma-Sudhanshu Pandey

Madalsa and Sudhanshu play husband-wife in Anupamaa. Madalsa is 30 whereas Sudhanshu is 47.

Reem Shaikh-Zain Imam

Reem is 19 and has been paired opposite Zain (33) in Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda

Pranali Rathod is 22 and is romancing Harshad Chopda who is 38 in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Nehha Pendse-Asif Sheikh

Nehha is 37. She romanced Asif Sheikh (57) in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Erica Fernandes-Karan Singh Grover

Erica (29) romanced Karan Singh Grover who is 40 in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Saumya Tandon-Asif Sheikh

Saumya is 37 and played Anita to Asif’s Vibhuti Mishra. Saumya quit the show a couple of years ago.

Gracy Goswami-Zaan Khan

At 19, Gracy romanced Zaan Khan who is 30 in the show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Anushka Sen-Vikas Manaktala

Anushka Sen as 19 when she romanced Vikas Manaktala (37) in Jhansi Ki Rani.

Vidisha Srivastava-Asif Sheikh

Vidisha aka the new Anita Bhabi is 27 and is paired opposite a 57-year-old Asif Sheikh in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

