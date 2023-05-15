TOP 10 TV Stars at Beti Fundraiser Fashion Show
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Fans are gaga over the chemistry of Nia Sharma and Neil Bhatt on the ramp
Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya was a showstopper
Pranali Rathod wore this dress with voluminous ruffles
Kapil Sharma with his cute daughter Anayra on the ramp
Krushna Abhishek with Bharti Singh's munchkin Gola
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan walked together as a couple
Ashi Singh looked as pretty as a picture on the ramp
Rohitashv Gaur walks the ramp with his daughter
Shivangi Joshi with her mom, Yashoda and sister Sheetal
Giaa Manek of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was also there
