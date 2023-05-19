Top 12 TV stars who battled through poverty and financial difficulties
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Abdu Rozik battled poverty to be main breadwinner for his large family in Tajikistan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim together support four families; they struggled a lot
Rashami Desai began working at a tender age to support her mother and brothers
Paras Chhabra began working very early to be of help to his mom, a single mother
Siddharth Nigam too has seen phases when his family has struggled monetarily
Life for Sidharth Shukla as a young adult was not too cushy with the death of his father
Kapil Sharma also faced periods of financial uncertainty after demise of his father
Archana Gautam spoke of how her family struggled to eat well on certain days
Bharti Singh's struggle to be a breadwinner will bring tears to your eyes
Devoleena Bhattacharjee slogged to secure a good future for her mother, Anima and brother
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did not study much as she had to support her parents and five siblings
Shiv Thakare whose dad is a paan-seller worked as newspaper delivery boy to make ends meet
