Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Ayesha Singh: Top 10 TV actresses relationship status

Bigg Boss season 16's second runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh; a look at top 10 TV actresses relationship status.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The actress is single now, but she confessed to have feelings for Ankit Gupta.

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress is dating Ishaan Rajesh.

Shivangi Joshi

Balika Vadhu 2 actress is reportedly dating Randeep Rai.

Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is still single. Fans feel she is dating Harshad Chopda.

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 actress is in a relationship with Karan Kundrra.

Hina Khan

The actress is in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for a few years now.

Jennifer Winget

Her name has been linked with Tanuj Virwani.

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress is happily married to Neil Bhatt.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress is married to Rahul Nagal.

Jasmin Bhasin

The actress is reportedly in a relationship with Aly Goni.

